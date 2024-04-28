WATCH – Gloves are Off Tony McGylnn vs Dave Ryan and Shane Meehan vs Sean Murray

Domestic dalliances have made the Mayday Mayhem card all the more anticipated.

JB Promotions’ latest promotional installment hosts two All-Irish clashes fans are eager to see, albeit for different reasons.

Shane Meehan and Sean Murray made the extremely brave decision of going into a domestic fight as early as bout number 2.

It’s a unique occurrence but what’s rare is often wonderful.

Indeed,when Anthony Fitzgerald met then-two-fight novice Robbie Long in just in 2009 one of the greatest All Irish fights of all time was the result.

It’s early enough too for Dave Ryan and Tony McGylnn as they share the ring in their sixth and fifth fights respectively.

It’s a hard-to-call fight between a kickboxing convert who has entertained since joining boxing and a former amateur of relative note who has struggled to get pro momentum to date.

It’s also a fight that brings the BUI Celtic title into play in an exciting light welterweight division.

JB Promotions produced a Gloves are Off for both fights, which you can watch below.