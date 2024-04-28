‘Win or learn’: Kellie Harrington stays at work despite defeat at Europeans

Kellie Harrington was straight back to work after relinquishing her European lightweight title in Serbia.

Harrington lost to Natalia Shadrina in Thursday’s semi-final, bringing to an end a sequence of 32 wins in a row.

The Dubliner, the reigning Olympic champion, didn’t spend too long licking her wounds.

Harrington was back in action on Friday, sparring with Turkey’s Esra Yıldız Kahraman.

The Olympic Games are coming fast on the horizon for Harrington and there’ll be little downtime between now and Paris for the Portland Row native.

Harrington said: “Win or learn. These are the memories right here.”

The gold medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, there will be plenty of contenders to Harrington’s crown; maybe even Amy Broadhurst should she qualify and represent GB.

The rounds with the Turk, who bowed out at the hands of Andjela Brankovic, will prove priceless for Harrington as her countdown to Paris gathers pace.