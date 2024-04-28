Paul Ryan declares ’embarrassing’ defeat ‘won’t break’ him

It’s a case of down but not out for Paul Ryan.

The much fancied young former underage standout suffered a surprise defeat in Liverpool on Friday night.

Indeed the Dubliner was stopped after being dropped heavy as Fabrizio Rubino inflicted a setback defeat.

The 25-year-old admits the manner of his first career defeat was embarrassing but is adamant it’s not a reverse that will have a long-lasting negative effect.

Speaking online soon after Ryan was able to break down and understand what happened in the first round of just his sixth fight.

He was assured the reverse won’t break him and said he would take his learnings and put them to good use moving forward.

“Took an L and a big one at that but that’s part of life. Made mistakes you just can’t make in boxing and paid the price for them. Embarrassed and heartbroken to say the least but this won’t break me it will make me. The support has been absolutely amazing and as always I’m forever grateful for it all thanks to my team, family, and friends for having my back.”