‘Are you brave enough’ – Stevie McKenna switches attention from Laws to Cutler

It appears Stevie McKenna has given up hope of laying down the law on Joe Laws and is now targeting cutting through Lee Cutler.

The Monaghan man has been linked to former Sky Sports fighter Laws in recent weeks and has verbal sparred the Newcastle native on social media.

However, there appears to be a new name on top of the ‘Hitman’s’ hit list and over the last week he has called out Cutler. The older of two boxing brothers believes it’s an ideal fight for the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe’s Game On stadium fight on June 15.

Speaking online the 27-year-old said he’d travel to Bournemouth to fight ‘Chaos’ and questioned if the English champion would be willing to take the fight.

Unlike many on the receiving end of a McKenna call out Culter has responded by suggesting the Irish fighter brings nothing to the table and is boring.

The fighter, who is trained by his father Fergal McKenna, will be encouraged he got the English champ to bite, although worryingly there has been rumour that the two Brits he has most recently been linked with will fight each other.

McKenna hasn’t fought since September of last year, he has keen to kick on and been calling for fights but it’s finding many takers.