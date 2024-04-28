UPDATED – ROLL OF HONOUR – Ireland’s European Championship medal record

Team Ireland returned home from the latest installment of the European Championships with four medals.

Sharon Sweeney and Aoife O’Rourke were the stars of the Serbian show winning gold in Belgrade. Indeed, Sweeney joins a very short list of multi-continental gold medal winners, which now three-time gold medalist O’Rourke is on.

Ireland first medaled at the tournament in 1939 when Jimmy Ingle, Paddy Dowdall and Charles Evenden all stood on the podium at the National Stadium.

Katie Taylor is by far Ireland’s most successful continental battler having stood on the top of the podium six times.

Checkout the full list below:

EUROPEAN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

National Stadium Dublin 1939

51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold

57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold

69kg Charles Evenden Bronze

National Stadium Dublin 1947

91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold

57kg Peter McGuire Silver

1949 Norway

60kg Maxie McCullough Gold

57kg Dave Connell Bronze

1951 Italy

54kg William Kelly Silver

60kg Dave Connell Bronze

64kg Terry Milligan Bronze

1953 Poland

64kg Terry Milligan Silver

54kg John McNally Bronze

1957 Czech Republic

69kg Fred Tiedt Bronze

1959 Switzerland

51kg Adam McClean Bronze

69kg Harry Perry Bronze

75kg Colm McCoy Bronze

1965 West Germany

60kg Jim McCourt Bronze

1969 Romania

54kg Mick Dowling Bronze

1971 Spain

52kg Neil McLoughlin Bronze

57kg Brendan McCarthy Bronze

54kg Mick Dowling Bronze

1977 East Germany

49kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze

1979 West Germany

54kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze

1981 Finland

49kg Gerry Hawkins Bronze

1983 Bulgaria

69kg Kieran Joyce Bronze

1985 Hungary

51kg Sean Casey Bronze

1991 Sweden

57kg Paul Griffin Gold

1993 Turkey

57kg Paul Griffin Bronze

1996 Denmark

51kg Damaen Kelly Bronze

1998 Belarus

75kg Brian Magee Silver

2004 Croatia

75kg Andy Lee Bronze

2005 Norway

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Poland

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2007 Denmark

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2006 Bulgaria

81kg Ken Egan Bronze

2008 England

60kg Ross Hickey Bronze

64kg John Joe Joyce Bronze

75kg Eamonn O’Kane Bronze

2009 Ukraine

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2010 Russia

49kg Paddy Barnes Gold

57kg Tyrone McCullough Bronze

60kg Eric Donovan Bronze

75kg Darren O’Neill Silver

81kg Ken Egan Bronze

2011 Netherlands

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

2011 Turkey

64kg Ray Moylette Gold

81kg Joe Ward Gold

2013 Belarus

56kg John Joe Nevin Gold

75kg Jason Quigley Gold

49kg Paddy Barnes Silver

52kg Michael Conlan Silver

2014 Romania

60kg Katie Taylor Gold

69kg Claire Grace Bronze

2015 Turkey

56kg Michael Conlan

Gold 81kg Joe Ward Gold

64kg Dean Walsh Bronze

2016 Bulgaria

75kg Christina Desmond Bronze

2017 Ukraine

81kg Joe Ward Gold

52kg Brendan Irvine Bronze

56kg Kurt Walker Bronze

2018 Sofia

57kg Michaela Walsh Bronze

60kg Kellie Harrington Bronze

2019 Belarus

49kg Regan Buckley Bronze

56kg Kurt Walker Gold

75kg Michael Nevin Bronze

2019 Spain

60kg Amy Broadhurst Bronze

75kg Aoife O’Rourke Gold

2022 Armenia

75kg Gabriel Dossen Gold

54kg Dylan Eagleson Silver

Buvda 2022

48kg: Shannon Sweeney Bronze

50kg: Caitlin Fryers Silver

57kg: Michaela Walsh Bronze

60kg: Kellie Harrington Gold

63kg: Amy Broadhurst Gold

70kg: Christina Desmond

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke Gold

Belgrade 2024

50kg Shannon Sweeney, GOLD

54kg Niamh Fay, BRONZE

60kg Kellie Harrington, BRONZE

75kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD