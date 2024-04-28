UPDATED – ROLL OF HONOUR – Ireland’s European Championship medal record
Team Ireland returned home from the latest installment of the European Championships with four medals.
Sharon Sweeney and Aoife O’Rourke were the stars of the Serbian show winning gold in Belgrade. Indeed, Sweeney joins a very short list of multi-continental gold medal winners, which now three-time gold medalist O’Rourke is on.
Ireland first medaled at the tournament in 1939 when Jimmy Ingle, Paddy Dowdall and Charles Evenden all stood on the podium at the National Stadium.
Katie Taylor is by far Ireland’s most successful continental battler having stood on the top of the podium six times.
Checkout the full list below:
EUROPEAN MEN’S AND WOMEN’S ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
National Stadium Dublin 1939
51kg Jimmy Ingle Gold
57kg Paddy Dowdall Gold
69kg Charles Evenden Bronze
National Stadium Dublin 1947
91kg Gearoid O’Colmain Gold
57kg Peter McGuire Silver
1949 Norway
60kg Maxie McCullough Gold
57kg Dave Connell Bronze
1951 Italy
54kg William Kelly Silver
60kg Dave Connell Bronze
64kg Terry Milligan Bronze
1953 Poland
64kg Terry Milligan Silver
54kg John McNally Bronze
1957 Czech Republic
69kg Fred Tiedt Bronze
1959 Switzerland
51kg Adam McClean Bronze
69kg Harry Perry Bronze
75kg Colm McCoy Bronze
1965 West Germany
60kg Jim McCourt Bronze
1969 Romania
54kg Mick Dowling Bronze
1971 Spain
52kg Neil McLoughlin Bronze
57kg Brendan McCarthy Bronze
54kg Mick Dowling Bronze
1977 East Germany
49kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze
1979 West Germany
54kg Phil Sutcliffe Bronze
1981 Finland
49kg Gerry Hawkins Bronze
1983 Bulgaria
69kg Kieran Joyce Bronze
1985 Hungary
51kg Sean Casey Bronze
1991 Sweden
57kg Paul Griffin Gold
1993 Turkey
57kg Paul Griffin Bronze
1996 Denmark
51kg Damaen Kelly Bronze
1998 Belarus
75kg Brian Magee Silver
2004 Croatia
75kg Andy Lee Bronze
2005 Norway
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2006 Poland
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2007 Denmark
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2006 Bulgaria
81kg Ken Egan Bronze
2008 England
60kg Ross Hickey Bronze
64kg John Joe Joyce Bronze
75kg Eamonn O’Kane Bronze
2009 Ukraine
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2010 Russia
49kg Paddy Barnes Gold
57kg Tyrone McCullough Bronze
60kg Eric Donovan Bronze
75kg Darren O’Neill Silver
81kg Ken Egan Bronze
2011 Netherlands
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
2011 Turkey
64kg Ray Moylette Gold
81kg Joe Ward Gold
2013 Belarus
56kg John Joe Nevin Gold
75kg Jason Quigley Gold
49kg Paddy Barnes Silver
52kg Michael Conlan Silver
2014 Romania
60kg Katie Taylor Gold
69kg Claire Grace Bronze
2015 Turkey
56kg Michael Conlan
Gold 81kg Joe Ward Gold
64kg Dean Walsh Bronze
2016 Bulgaria
75kg Christina Desmond Bronze
2017 Ukraine
81kg Joe Ward Gold
52kg Brendan Irvine Bronze
56kg Kurt Walker Bronze
2018 Sofia
57kg Michaela Walsh Bronze
60kg Kellie Harrington Bronze
2019 Belarus
49kg Regan Buckley Bronze
56kg Kurt Walker Gold
75kg Michael Nevin Bronze
2019 Spain
60kg Amy Broadhurst Bronze
75kg Aoife O’Rourke Gold
2022 Armenia
75kg Gabriel Dossen Gold
54kg Dylan Eagleson Silver
Buvda 2022
48kg: Shannon Sweeney Bronze
50kg: Caitlin Fryers Silver
57kg: Michaela Walsh Bronze
60kg: Kellie Harrington Gold
63kg: Amy Broadhurst Gold
70kg: Christina Desmond
75kg: Aoife O’Rourke Gold
Belgrade 2024
50kg Shannon Sweeney, GOLD
54kg Niamh Fay, BRONZE
60kg Kellie Harrington, BRONZE
75kg Aoife O’Rourke GOLD