RUNNING ORDER: Ulster Hall Conlan Boxing show
Boxing begins in the next few hours and we have a packed card in store for us at the Ulster Hall.
Conlan Boxing run their first show at the historic venue and viewing details for the card can be found HERE.
There are seven fights in total along with an exhibition as things continue to return somewhat towards normality in Irish boxing.
Scroll down for the running order in full.
5:40pm – iFL TV broadcast begins
Owen O’Neill v Dominic Donegan
4 x 2 Light Middleweight exhibition
Danny Keating v Jack Ewbank
6 x 3 Light Middleweight contest
7:00pm – ESPN+ broadcast begins
Paul Ryan v Damian Esquisabal
4 x 3 Light Middleweight contest
James McGivern v Rustem Fatkhullin
6 x 3 Lightweight contest
Sean McComb v Ronnie Clark
8 x 3 Lightweight contest
Padraig McCrory v Celso Neves
10 x 3 Super Middleweight contest
WBC International Silver title
Cain Lewis v Juan Yin
4 x 3 Lightweight contest
Lewis Crocker v Artem Haroyan
10 x 3 Welterweight contest
WBO European title