‘Masterclass’ – Nerveless Michael Conlan Embracing Calm Ahead of Belfast Return

Michael Conlan insists nerves are no longer part of the equation as he prepares for his latest Belfast homecoming.

The Olympic medalist returns to the SSE Arena tonight when he faces Kevin Walsh in the latest of his winner stays on bout.

However, despite the stakes and a return home, the 2015 World amateur Champion is calm, the Belfast featherweight says he is approaching it like just another night at the office.

“I’m excited for it,” Conlan told Irish-Boxing.com. “It’s just around the corner now… I’m feeling good, nice and chilled, ready to put on a show.”

“I’m past that stage of nerves and arenas. I’ve been boxing 27 years—it doesn’t really matter where.”

Conlan’s most recent memories of Belfast fight nights won’t be joyous ones as he suffered defeats to Alberto Lopez and Jordan Gill but he isn’t one for looking back.

“If you look at the last two, I’ve lost—but who cares really? It’s just under the ring and under the venue. I’ve got to go and do a job.”

That mentality has been shaped over years of elite-level experience. Conlan points to his extensive amateur career, where he fought—and lost—across the world, including on home soil.

“I’ve lost all around the world as an amateur and lost at home as an amateur—it doesn’t really matter. It’s just another fight.”

A nerve-free existence wasn’t always a happy one for the Belfast stylist, who reveals that the absence of nerves was previously more unsettling than their presence.

“Coming back last March, I wasn’t nervous at all—and I was actually worried because I wasn’t nervous,” he admits.

“I was trying to make myself nervous because I wasn’t nervous.”

Rather than feeding off adrenaline, Conlan is leaning into a sense of calm he believes will benefit him when the bell rings.

With no nerves, no pressure, and no distractions, the focus is simple—perform.

And when asked what that performance will look like, Conlan’s answer remains as assured as his mindset:

“Masterclass.”