Shock the World– Kevin Walsh Predicts Statement KO Win Over Michael Conlan

Kevin Walsh admits fighting Michael Conlan is a dream come true — but he’s made one thing crystal clear: he’s not in Belfast in a slumber.

Walsh says he will awaken everyone to his talents by knocking the Irish boxing legend out.

The undefeated American has come to the fight capital of Europe as a relative unknown on the world stage, but he carries the mindset of a man convinced this is his time to explode into contention.

“Absolutely, dream come true, 100%,” Walsh said when asked about facing Conlan with Irish-boxing.com. “But the dream won’t come true until I knock him out. For sure.”

It’s a strong line — and one he backs up without hesitation.

“I’m going to knock him out. I’m going to put him down for sure. I’m not here in Belfast expecting the judges to give me the decision.”

The fighter with Irish roots and an interesting back story knows exactly what awaits him on Irish soil: a partisan crowd, a proven name, and a fighter many still believe has plenty left to give. But rather than shy away from that reality, he embraces it.

“I’m pretty sure everyone out in Ireland is rooting for him. I don’t think anyone wants to see him lose. So I know I have to go out there with a bang.”

For all the bold talk, the away fighter’s confidence is built on years of studying the man he now faces.

“I’ve always been a fan of Conlan. I’ve been watching him my whole career. I know what he’s going to bring.

“Like I said, no disrespect to him, but I feel like his time’s up. I feel like I’m on my way up and I feel like he’s on his way down.”

That confidence is rooted in both form and preparation.

“I’m in the prime of my career. Prime time. I’ve never felt this good in my life — never this strong, this fast. This is the best training camp I’ve ever had.

“I’ve been training consistently for 11 years. Michael Conlan took time off here and there. That might have been a mistake,” he adds before trying to land a sly pre fight blow.

“I understand it. He got hurt a couple of times. Sometimes you need to step back and re-evaluate.”

Friday provides the traveling fighter with a chance to gatecrash his way into world title contention and it’s one he is desperate to take.

“He’s had the light on him before. I’ve never had the light on me. This is my time.

“I’m Going to Shock the World”

Despite carrying a 19-0 record, Walsh believes he enters the fight as one of boxing’s most overlooked fighters — a factor that only adds fuel to his fire.

“I’m going to shock the world. I promise you.”

“I’m a local guy. I’m known locally, but not worldwide yet. Even the boxing world is underestimating me.”

That underdog status is something he plans to erase emphatically in Belfast.

“That’s why I say I’m going to shock the world — because people don’t really know me like that.

“Maybe after this fight it won’t be a shock anymore, because I’m going to prove myself.”

Walsh believes a victory — particularly the kind he’s predicting — will catapult him into a new bracket entirely. For me to go in there and put him down, I think I become the next face of boxing in the 126-pound division.

“This is a part of my destiny… a part of my journey… a part of my movie.”