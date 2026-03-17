Ride On – Pierce O’Leary’s Dublin Has Just Begun

Horse mad Pierce O’Leary is determined to Ride On, declaring Saturday was only the start.

For years, the Dubliner claimed to have the ability, style, and fan base to fill a Bernard Dunne-sized hole in Capital boxing and bring back regular shows to the city.

He was given the chance to set about proving as much last weekend when he was granted an overdue homecoming and contested a co-main event fight on Queensberry’s St Patrick’s weekend card.

Speaking after ‘Big Bang,’ who ring walked to Christy Moore’s Ride On, assured the win over Maxi Hughes won’t be his last in Dublin, pointing out he plans to bring regular fight nights to his hometown.

“It’s only the start, though – it’s only the start. Irish boxing is on my back – let’s go.” he said before mentioning the ring walk.

“Ride On meant a lot to me. It’s my grandad’s favourite song. The build-up was hard because we had some hard personal news, but I stayed focused and here I am now.”

Streaming service DAZN had requested a world title headliner before they’d give Queensberry their Dublin stamp of approval. They felt the 26-year-old may need an introductory night before becoming a sole main eventer at home.

As such, Anthony Cacace’s historic win over Jazza Dickens was the official main event, but it does appear Dublin is behind the 26-year-old Sheriff Streeter.

“I sold more than two and a half thousand tickets,” he said.

“I even asked for more tickets, and I couldn’t get any more. I was selling other fighters’ tickets.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

Fighting in the 3Arena also allowed O’Leary to spend fight morning at home, something he really enjoyed.

“We had breakfast with the team, and then I actually went home to the house,” he said.

“We all chilled out and made ourselves at home. Usually, I never see the kids before a fight, but today I got to see them beforehand and get a kiss before I left the house. That was special.”