‘Let’s Do It’ – Sean McComb Calls Out Pierce O’Leary

Sean McComb wants a summer showdown with Pierce O’Leary.

‘The Public Nuisance’ watched as ‘Big Bang’ enjoyed a successful homecoming and claimed the IBO title in the 3Arena last Saturday – and speaking straight after, called for a fight with the Dubliner.

If Queensberry, who promote European Champion O’Leary, decide to bring Anthony Cacace, who claimed the WBA world title down by the Dublin Docklands over the weekend, back to Belfast, the Commonwealth Games medal winner believes a fight between himself and the Sheriff Street native makes perfect sense

It’s not the first time the southpaw has mentioned the fight, indeed, the Holy Trinity graduate had put his name forward for last weekend’s card.

Speaking previously, he said: “Beating Pierce pushes me further up the ladder and gets me closer to a world title. That’s the main reason I want anyone ranked around me — it moves me forward.

“I’m happy to go into the lion’s den. All-Irish clash, St Patrick’s Day, Three Arena — unbelievable.”