Shock Defeat – Michael Conlan Stunned in Belfast

Michael Conlan suffered shocked defeat in Belfast on Friday night.

The Olympic medal winner was on the wrong end of a split decision reverse, losing to Kevin Walsh after 10 rounds.

The Belfast boxer went into the clash hoping to take a giant step toward a WBC world title shot, with a shot at Shu Shu Carrington already in the works.

However, the Irish great was left staring retirement in the face after the surprise 97-93, 94-96, 94-96 result.

The defeat was the 2015 Amateur World champion’s fourth in his pro career and his third successive loss in Belfast.

It came after a relatively eventful rounds that many felt Conlan won the majority of. The Grant Smith-trained switch-hitter wasn’t at his vintage best, but looked comfortable throughout.

Indeed, the 34-year-old looked content to box within himself, happy to get the win without having to go through the gears.

Walsh didn’t have the ring IQ to figure the Irish star out when he was standing in southpaw, but had his moments when Conlan switched back and thus did enough to pip it on two cards.

“I was very confident I got the job done,” Walsh told DAZN afterwards.

“It was definitely a close fight. Shout out to Mick Conlan – I’ve always been a fan of his, but he couldn’t figure me out. He’s been a hell of a fighter, but his time’s up.

“‘Shu Shu’ [Carrington], where you at? Let’s go, this is my time.”

A big win may get Conlan back on world title track and the fact that he wasn’t beaten up or outclassed may lead him to consider fighting on. However, he has been vocal about the fact that he would call it a day if he were to suffer defeat again.