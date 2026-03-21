‘That’ll Be Me Finished With Boxing’ – Michael Conlan Retires

Michael Conlan has retired from boxing.

The Belfast fighter suffered surprise split decision defeat to Kevin Walsh in Belfast on Friday night – and speaking in the dressing room directly after the bout said he wouldn’t fight again.

Conlan was honest about his defeat and done policy since returning for one last world title run and remained true his word.

Minutes after the reverse, he called it a day.

“No matter the circumstances, that will be me finished from boxing. I didn’t think I lost, but it wasn’t good enough. I’m 34 now… I thought I won, but I don’t want to do it no more. It’s time to say goodbye to boxing,” he said.

The decision brings the curtain down on one of the great Irish boxing careers. Conlan didn’t quite fulfil his pro destiny by winning world honours but he came close to buckling a strap around his waist when he fought Leigh Wood. Indeed, he was 90 seconds shy of adding his name to the list of Irish world champions.

Regardless, he entertained for nearly a decade in the pros and sold out venues in New York, Belfast, Dublin, and beyond.

His amateur innings is also legendary. The Olympic medal winner remains Ireland’s only even male amateur world champion and approach and self belief during his vest-wearing days helped to change the mindset of the High Performance.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to thank Mick for the entertainment, memories and access over the years.