‘Hitman’ Set to Unleash on Chaos – Stevie McKenna to Fight English Champion

Stevie McKenna looks set to unleash his unique form of fighting chaos on the fighter they call ‘Chaos’ before the turn of the year.

Irish-boxing.com understands ‘The Hitman’ will share the ring with Lee ‘Chaos’ Cutler on a Boxxer-promoted world title undercard this side of Christmas.

It’s one of the many bouts the knockout-loving Monaghan man has called for and the kind of clash that can help his progression.

The 28-year-old Bournemouth native has won the Southern Area title at light middleweight, is the reigning light middleweight English champion and represents a step up for the confident Hennessy Sports man.

His sole career defeat came at the gloves of Bradley Rae.

The fight has been agreed for the undercard of IBF World Champion Natasha Jonas and WBC World Title holder Ivana Habazin’s unification clash.

That world title fight was confirmed for Saturday, December 14th and will play out at the Exhibition Centre in Liverpool and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Last time out McKenna settled his grudge with Newcastle’s Joe Laws in extremely entertaining fashion, getting up off the floor to floor his rival.