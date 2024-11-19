Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Official Scorecard Revealed

The scorecards are in.

Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano by the narrowest of margins to retain her light-welterweight undisputed title in Texas last Friday.

The Bray native got the nod from all three scoring judges, winning the massive Netflix broadcast rematch 95-94 on all three cards.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Katie Taylor announced as winner during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Serrano and her team questioned the result and the scoring. They were visibly upset at the time of the result call-out and in the days that followed have argued the Puerto Rican should have got the win.

The Netflix commentators scored the bout in favour of the challenger but some big names like Claressa Shields, Shakur Stevenson and Terence Crawford all had the Irish Icon winning.

The three people that matter most were the judges at ringside, Canadian Jeremy Hayes and Americans Nathan Palmer and Jesse Reyes – and how each scored the fight can be seen below.

Round one – unanimous

Hayes: Serrano 10-9

Palmer: Serrano 10-9

Reyes: Serrano 10-9

Round two – split

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Serrano 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9

Round three – unanimous

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9

Round four – split

Hayes: Serrano 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9

Round five – split

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Serrano 10-9

Round six – unanimous

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9

Round seven – split

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Serrano 10-9

Round eight – unanimous

Hayes: Serrano 10-8

Palmer: Serrano 10-9

Reyes: Serrano 10-8

Round nine – split

Hayes: Serrano 10-9

Palmer: Taylor 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9

Round 10 – split

Hayes: Taylor 10-9

Palmer: Serrano 10-9

Reyes: Taylor 10-9