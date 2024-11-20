EB-U Better Believe It – Pierce O’Leary Seals European Title Deal

Pierce O’Leary could win the famous European blue belt on a week the world goes green.

Queensberry have agreed terms with the team of Jon Fernandez and the Dubliner and the Spaniard will trade leather for the vacant EBU European title in and around St Patrick’s Day 2025.

The European Boxing Union has sanctioned a light welterweight European title fight between them earlier this month.

The Shane McGuigan-trained Adam Azim most recently held the 140lbs version of the strap but the Brit vacated paving the way for the next in line to fight for the title.

‘Big Bang’ and Fernandez have been deemed most worthy by the EBU and they paved the way for an Ireland versus Spain title bout.

The pair were given until noon on November 13 to agree on terms or purse bids would have been used to decide where, when, and under which banner the fight will take place.

The teams did manage to agree conditions and O’Leary will now fight to become Ireland’s 16th European champion and the first since Tommy McCarthy on a Queensberry show in March.

The big punching inner city Dub is scheduled to appear on Queensberry’s Magnificent 7 show scheduled for December 7 at the OVO Arena in Wembley and will have to emerge from that fight unscathed to ensure the continental plan remains intact.

The light welterweight version of the EBU title once sat around the waist of Paul McCloskey and he used it to secure an Amir Khan clash.

American-trained Spaniard, Fernadez is a two-weight Spanish champion and a former super featherweight WBC Youth title holder.

The UK is being explored as the venue, although it is deemed a big enough fight to give O’Leary his much craved homecoming.