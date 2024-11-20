Presidential Seal – MVP Back Donald Trump to Deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor – Serrano III

Jake Paul is ready to follow through on his promise to get Donald Trump to help deliver Croke Park for Katie Taylor.

Speaking before Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano live on Netflix in Texas last Friday, Paul had mentioned getting presidential help to ensure a massive Jones Road clash happened.

Some felt the claim was made in a bid to upset Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn, who had seen two attempts to promote the Irish star at GAA Headquarters fall through.

However, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, Nakisa Bidarian, has suggested the Youtuber turned boxer is confident Paul is serious and would deliver with the help of an influential friend.

When asked asked by Off The Ball about Croke Park Bidarian said: “If Amanda and Katie said they wanted to make that happen, I have no doubt Jake would do everything in his power to get the help of President Trump, who Jake has a very close relationship to.”

The events of last weekend, including the level of the fight and the controversy surrounding it, have set the stage for a trilogy clash.

Despite the fact trailblazer Taylor won the rematch to retain her undisputed light welterweight status, Bidarian claims, the Puerto Rican is the star and thus has more sway when it comes to negotiations.

As a result, he says the multi-weight world champion will decide the venue of any three-peat. The MVP promoter also says Serrano would only come to Ireland to fight at Croke Park

“I think the only way it happens in Ireland is if it’s in Croke Park. I think if you heard Jake’s interview with Mike Tyson, he made it clear that if that’s where Amanda wanted to go he would look to enlist the help of President (elect) Donald Trump to make it happen given that to date Eddie Hearn and Matchroom have been unable to find a way to make the fight happen.”

He added: “If Amanda Serrano is willing to go to Croke Park, we will do everything in our power to make that happen if that’s what Amanda wants.

“Amanda is in the driving seat here, Amanda is the bigger star here. Every metric you can look at online, every metric you can look at from an interest perspective, every metric you can look at from a sentiment perspective, Amanda Serrano is the face of women’s boxing and we’re going to act accordingly as such.”