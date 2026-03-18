‘He Wouldn’t Have Lasted Six Rounds With Me’ – Senan Kelly Plants Gary Cully Seed

Senan Kelly believes he would have stopped the version of Gary Cully on display at the 3 Arena last weekend.

‘The Diva’ made his long-awaited return to the ring on the Queensberry bill down by the Dublin Docks, defeating Benito Sanchez Garcia in his first fight in over a year.

The Kildare native shut out the Mexican over six, although Kelly wasn’t impressed.

The recent Irish title winner took to social media to state as much and plant the seed with regard to a future meeting in the process.

Speaking online the JB Promotions man said: ‘ Wasn’t impressed with Gary Cully, he wouldn’t have lasted six rounds if I was in there.”

The pair were gym mates in Ballyfermot under Pete Taylor and would have sparred and trained alongside each other.

Kelly has been the standout fighter on the domestic scene over the last few years, winning BUI Celtic and Irish titles before pushing Ben Marksby on Michael Conlan’s Dublin undercard.

Cully was last in an all Irish fight was an Irish title win back in 2020. The Unit 3-trained boxer sensationally stopped Joe Fitzpatrick in a round at the Ulster Hall.