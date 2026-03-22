‘Sells Out in Seconds’ – Gary Cully Doubles Down on Pierce O’Leary Talk

It wasn’t a press conference quip. Gary Cully really does want to fight Pierce O’Leary.

‘The Diva’ mentioned the all-Irish clash in the lead-up to their separate clashes on the Queensberry card in Dublin earlier this month.

Speaking after the fight, he doubled down on domestic talk and told Irish-boxing.com he will be targeting a Big Bang collision.

Fresh off his return victory at the 3Arena, the Kildare southpaw openly discussed the possibility of facing the European champion and IBO title holder.

“If myself and Pierce fought in this arena for that IBO, it would sell out in seconds—with no undercard,’ he told Irish-boxing.com

“Maybe one or two fights off that level again, that’s one I’m looking at for sure.”

The Unit 3 fighter, who returned from a prolonged sabbatical with a routine win over xx in Dublin, doesn’t only have the rising light welterweight star on his hit list.

The former Irish lightweight champion is willing to share the ring with any fighters of note at the weight.

“All the big fights, all the big names at that weight—definitely.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

At 30, Cully knows time is of the essence—and he’s aiming high.

“I’ve got five good years left in boxing. I’m looking for the biggest fights, the biggest nights.”

Interestingly, Cully found himself on the same card as the Maxi Huhges, the boxer who inflicted defeat on him prior to his comeback win.

He would have targeted a revenge mission if Hughes had managed to upset O’Leary, but claims there is no ill feeling toward the Brit.

“It’s boxing at the end of the day… he beat me. Full respect.

“We actually had a cup of tea this morning… great respect there. You fight 10 times, it could be five each. It’s one of those things.

“When I called him out first, I was ready and I would have beat him… but when it happened, Maxi was more ready than I was. I’m well able to take my licks… he stepped up and beat me.”