“For Me Ma and Me Grandad” – Bobbi Flood’s Emotional Tribute Caps Dream Debut

It wasn’t quite floods of tears for Bobbi Flood but there was an emotional backdrop to his debut win.

The Cabra prodigy punched for pay for the first time on the recent Anthony Cacace Queensberry card.

A stoppage win proved a perfect birthday present, but the fight falling on his wasn’t the only poignant piece of timing. For the former underage amateur standout, the fact that the clash fell the day before Mother’s Day proved meaningful for the prospect.

Flood unfortunately lost his mother when he was very young, and his father used boxing to help raise him right, so to be able to remember and celebrate on such an occasion was important for the 21-year-old.

DUBLIN, IRELAND: MARCH 14: St Patricks Day Weekend – Dickens v Cacace. Fight Night at the 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland on the 14th March 2026. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

“I’d like to dedicate this fight to me ma and me granddad. You can see on the shorts—mam on the front, grandad on the back,” Flood told Irish-boxing;com after the win.

Speaking before the fight he pointed to the March 14 date and where it fell in terms of Mother’s Day in more detail.

“People always talk about timing in boxing. For my pro debut to fall on my 21st birthday is one thing, but for it to be Mother’s Day the next feels special. It just feels like a nice little touch from my ma at the same time.

“There have been a few dates put forward for my debut but they’ve all fallen through. Now I’m glad they did because this one is a poignant one.”

For Flood, the victory wasn’t just about getting off to a winning start—it was about representing those closest to him on a stage many fighters spend years chasing.

The 21-year-old was backed by a strong support, and he made sure to acknowledge the role they played in helping him reach the occasion.

“Unbelievable support. A great crowd. I just want to say a big shout-out to everyone that came out and bought tickets off me.

“Big shout out to all my sponsors as well, because without them it wouldn’t be possible.”

The Stephen Smith trained emerging talent began with a bang, stopping Bela Istvan Orban within the first round of his career.

Speaking after he revealed, he started as he meant to go on. The Northsider wants a busy first year in the paid ranks and wants to continue to produce knockouts.

“Whatever Queensberry offer, I’m going to take it. I just want to stay busy, stay as active as possible,” he said.

“Hopefully by the end of the year, finish off 5-0, 6-0… five or six knockouts. That’s all I want.”