A breakdown of a manic week of Irish boxing – 25 pro fights, four titles, National finals night and two shows in Belfast

January hasn’t been too bad for Irish fight fans. In what is traditionally a quiet month we have had the amateurs in action in Standja, Jason Quigley registering a knockout win and Spike O’Sullivan’s involvement in the first DAZN headline fight of the year.

However, things really kick into gear this weekend with a truly manic few days ahead.

We a massive world title fight to look forward to on Thursday, a Celtic title fight on Friday, a mouthwatering Irish title fight on one of two Belfast cards on Saturday and a whole host more.

In a bid to make some sense of the brilliant madness ahead Irish-boxing.com have broken down a boxing long weekend of activity.

So you don’t miss anything take a look – and if your looking for all the previews and interviews with regard to each of the following bouts just scroll through the site.

Thursday January 30:

Luke Keeler is the big one on Thursday [although it will play out in the early hours of Friday morning Irish time].

The Ballyfermot middleweight challenges Matchroom USA’s Demertruis Andrade for his WBO middleweight title in Miami. Victory would make Keeler Ireland’s first world champion of the new decade.

The clash plays out on top of a DAZN card that also see’s former Jono Carroll and James Tennyson foe Tevin Farmer defends his IBF World super featherweight title against JoJo Diaz, former TJ Doheny foe and unified World super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman defending his titles against Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Amanda Serrano warm up for her clash against Katie Taylor and YouTube stars Jake Paul and AnEsonGib clashing on their pro debuts.

Keeler isn’t the only Irish fighter in action on the night.

St Michaels Inchicore duo Victor Rabei and Ryan O’Rourke also trade leather on the 30th.

The Steven O’Rourke duo fight in London at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel, Kensington, London.

O’Rourke debuts against a Qasim Hussain while BUI Celtic light welter champion Rabei faces a yet to be confirmed foe before he fights Stateside under the Star Boxing banner.

Derry’s Conor Coyle also takes to the ring on what is meant to be an unusual night to host a fight.

The Roy Jones promoted fighter appears on a UFC Fight Pass card and steps up against Miguel Dumas, the fight playing out in Legends Casino, Toppinish.

Friday January 31

Friday offers another exciting fight . Siobhan O’Leary travels to Scotland and challenges for her first career title.

The Limerick based Kerry banger fights for the vacant Celtic Nations title Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes, Scotland.

O’Leary takes on Scottish based Greek battler Eftychia Kathopouli in a fight many a predicting could be the war of the weekend.

Victory for O’Leary could set her on course to be one half of the first every female Irish title fight.

On the amateur front Friday also plays host to the National Elite Under-18 Championship finals.

No fewer than 22 Irish champions will be crowned at the National Stadium.

Saturday February 1

Saturday takes things to a new level with two shows set for Belfast. The MTK Fight Night plays out in front of the iFL and ESPN+ cameras at the Ulster Hall, whilst the Celtic Clash series hits double figures in a Devenish hosted show.

Two fighters predicted to have breakthrough 2020’s Sean McComb and Eric Donovan top the respective bills.

‘The Public Nuisance’ takes another step as he fights xx in the Ulster Hall headliner Maximiliano Godoy, while Lillywhite Lightening faces off against Mexican Joseafat Reyes.

Davey Oliver Joyce is another in a big fight as he faces former world champion Lee Haskin at the Ulster Hall. Lewis Crocker versus Scotland’s John Thain is another potentially entertaining fight on a brilliant card, but still there is one clash everyone is looking forward.

The Irish title is up for grabs as two former amateurs of note and lauded prospects meet on the MTKFightNight. Boxing Ireland’s Joe Fitzpatrick versus MTK managed Gary Cully is not just one of the fights of the weekend it’s the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fight for some time.

The Devenish will also play host to Senan Kelly vs Josue Bendana, Tony McGylnn vs Dale Arrowsmith and Aaron Gethins vs Eligio Palacios. Teenage female pro Katelynn Phelan will also be in action on Celtic Clash 10 fighting Borislava Goranova. Cavan’s Dominic Donnegan takes on Geiboord Omier while Francy Luzoho and Rhys Moran await opponent conformation.

Further down the card on the MTKFightNight at the Ulster Hall will be fights for Ruari Dalton, Dee Sullivan, BUI Celtic Champion Padraig McCrory, Ultimate Boxxer champion Steve Donnelly, Sean Duffy, Calum Bradley and Dublin puncher Pierce O’Leary.

The face Rafael Castillo, Jiri Svacina, Lewis van Poetsch, Jordan Grannum, Jamie Quinn, Michael Horabin and Laim Richards respectively.