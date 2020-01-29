Logo



WATCH: They go at it again – intense Keeler and Andrade head-to-head

By | on January 29, 2020 |
Headline News News Videos
The verbal sparring continued as Luke Keeler and Demetruis Andrade went head to head after yesterday’s final press conference.

The Champion confronted the challenger about some of his build up talk on Monday and the jibes continued as the rivals got re-antiquated on Tuesday.

Keeler cut a relaxed figure and seems to be content in the thinking he has got under the skin of the WBO middleweight world champion’s skin.

Speaking at the press conference the Matchroom USA fighter argued against suggestions he was somewhat put out, pointing out his previous challengers had all come predicting victory.

“Keeler is like everybody else. They say the same thing and always have the game plan and strategy but they end up short.

“This training camp was great. I spent time in Miami and this is a great card. God bless everybody on the card. I hope they all walk out the ring as they come in, let’s put on a show.”

Keeler fights Andrade for his title on Thursday night in Miami. Former Jono Carroll and James Tennyson foe Tevin Farmer is also on the card as is former TJ Doheny opponent Danny Roman. Amanda Serrano brings further Irish interest to the table as she warms up for her April clash with Katie Taylor on the undercard.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

