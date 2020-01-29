WATCH: They go at it again – intense Keeler and Andrade head-to-head

The verbal sparring continued as Luke Keeler and Demetruis Andrade went head to head after yesterday’s final press conference.

The Champion confronted the challenger about some of his build up talk on Monday and the jibes continued as the rivals got re-antiquated on Tuesday.

Keeler cut a relaxed figure and seems to be content in the thinking he has got under the skin of the WBO middleweight world champion’s skin.

Speaking at the press conference the Matchroom USA fighter argued against suggestions he was somewhat put out, pointing out his previous challengers had all come predicting victory.

“Keeler is like everybody else. They say the same thing and always have the game plan and strategy but they end up short.

“This training camp was great. I spent time in Miami and this is a great card. God bless everybody on the card. I hope they all walk out the ring as they come in, let’s put on a show.”



Keeler fights Andrade for his title on Thursday night in Miami. Former Jono Carroll and James Tennyson foe Tevin Farmer is also on the card as is former TJ Doheny opponent Danny Roman. Amanda Serrano brings further Irish interest to the table as she warms up for her April clash with Katie Taylor on the undercard.

Photo Credit Ed Mulholland