Former Ryan Burnett foe to face Donovan after Spanish champ pulls out of CCX headliner

Celtic Clash 10 bill topper Eric Donovan has suffered a late change of opponent.

The Kildare fighter was initially scheduled to fight Cristian Montilla on the tenth installment of the Boxing Ireland series.

However, the former Spanish champion only this week informed he wouldn’t be appearing in Belfast on what is a busy boxing Saturday, effectively leaving Donovan high and dry.

Boxing Ireland have managed to call in a late replacement in Spain-based Mexican Joseafat Reyes [8(2)-11(0)-1].

It’s not an ideal scenario or start of the year for the Athy favourite, particularly when he has threatened to retire if real progress toward an EBU title fight isn’t made this year.

However, southpaw Reyes is as good a late replacement as you could get. He may not be as sexy a name as a fighter who drew with Dennis Ceylan, but he is that bit tougher.

The 26-year-old was dubiously defeated by Scotland’s Joe Ham, took a round off unified world champion Ryan Burnett, has taken some decent names the distance – including Paul Butler and European titlists Thomas Masson and Marc Vidal – and has never been stopped.

He will come to fight and still gives ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ the chance to make a statement.

The unfortunate news follows conformation Stephen Webb pulled out of his proposed clash with Francy Luzoho and Bray’s Sam Carroll is out with an ankle injury.

However, there is still plenty to look forward to on the card.

As well as Irish champion Donovan Celtic Clash 10’ also features a clash Kildare light welter Katelynn Phelan, Waterford super middle Rhys Moran, Cavan light middle Dominic Donegan, Sligo welter Aaron Gethins, North Belfast light middle Owen O’Neill, Crumlin light middle Tony McGlynn, and Leixlip light welter Senan Kelly.

Kildare Boxing proudly brought to you by Liffey Crane Hire.