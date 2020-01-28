Laid back Tony McGlynn taking pro start in his stride

They don’t come much more laid back than Tony McGlynn [1-0].

The new to scene pro is taking life in the paid ranks in his very own slow paced stride.

In fact the most excited he got when being interviewed with regard to his second pro fight scheduled for the Devenish and February 1 was when the topic of Gary Cully and Joe Fitzpatrick came up.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter’s tone totally changed when asked about what is in fairness the most eagerly anticipated Irish title fight in recent years.

“I reckon Gary will do him,” he says discussing his stable mate.

“The fella is a freak. On paper that’s a great fight and those are the kind of fights you want. I am telling you though Gary is a freak and will win.”

It’s a different tone when his own February 1 fight is being discussed.

‘Some English youngfella’ is as good as it gets when he is describing his opponent.

It’s not that ‘Golden Balls’ doesn’t care it’s more the Crumlin native isn’t phased.

The former Intermediate Champion is happy to fight whoever is put in front of him and certainly is taking things one fight at a time.

“I fight some English youngfella. I don’t really care who I fight at this stage, I just want to get a few wins and then we can look around.

“It doesn’t bother me who is out there,” he adds continuing the nonchalant approach when asked about possible future rivals.

“I am just focused on me at the minute, keeping busy and getting a few wins. I am want to keep busy, I am just laid back wait to see what they offer and take it.”

Reflecting on his debut, a points win over Dominik Csaba Karoly, the Celtic Clash 10 participant felt he could have tried to force a stoppage, but noting his foe was tough was happy to coast to the cards.

“I thought it was decent. I know I need to improve, but you should try and improve after every fight. I think maybe I could have thrown more shots and pushed for the stoppage.

“He was tough. I was catching him with shots and you could see he was going to try stay there, so I took him the four rounds. I supose there is a positive in that.”