IABA Annual Award’s winners

The IABA lauded its stars of 2019 at its Annual Awards Dinner at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel in Dublin last night.

Ireland’s boxers, from Elite to Schoolboy/girl, claimed 40 medals in European (Championship) competition last year and finished in top ten positions in the medals table in all Continental competitions entered.

Domestically, two Elite Championships were completed in February and November and Ireland’s top underage prospects shone on the national stage.

“Our athletes performed magnificently in international competition in 2019 and congratulations to the boxers, their clubs and coaches and all concerned for a tremendously successful year,” said IABA President Dominic O’Rourke.

“Here at home we also had a busy year with two National Elite Championships to prepare for the qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 and our various other National Championships where we saw top-class talent emerging.”

Some of the great stalwarts of the sport were also honoured last evening.

Sean Crowley, a former Secretary of the Association, was inducted into the IABA Hall of Fame for his outstanding service to the sport.

“Sean has given tremendous service for many years, and he thoroughly deserves this award as one of the great servants of Irish boxing,” Dominic O’Rourke added.

Michael O’Brien, President of the Cork County Boxing Board, was the MC for the evening and did another outstanding job as Master of Ceremonies.



NATIONAL IABA AWARDS 25TH JANUARY 2020



2019 BEST ELITE MALE

JUDE GALLAGHER

2019 BEST ELITE FEMALE

DAINA MOORHOUSE

2019 BEST SENIOR

MATTHEW MCCOLE

2019 CLUB OF THE YEAR

OLYMPIC MULLINGAR

2019 REF/JUDGE OF THE YEAR

LOCKY GANNON

2019 HALL OF FAME AWARD

SEAN CROWLEY

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING NATIONAL

TONY DAVITT

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING NATIONAL

FERGAL REDMOND

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING CONNACHT

DR EAMON FALLER

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING MUNSTER

John Casey (Macroom)

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING LEINSTER

Eddie Cummins (St Bridgid’s, Edenderry)

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING ULSTER

Paddy Graham (Clonard)

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING DUBLIN CO BOARD

Bobby Redmond (Portmarnock)

2019 SERVICES TO BOXING ANTRIM CO BOARD

Harry Cunningham (Saints)

BOXERS AWARDS

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

CARLEIGH IRVINE

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

NORA JACKMAN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

SHAKIRA MC CRUDDEN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

ALICIA KING

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

GABRIELLE MONGAN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL BRONZE MEDALIST

CARLAGH PEAKE

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL SLIVER MEDALIST

KATIE O’KEEFFE

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL SILVER MEDALIST

ESTHER LAMBE

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL SILVER MEDALIST

GEORGIA DUNNE MCGOVERN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLGIRL SILVER MEDALIST

AVA ROSE HENRY LYNDON

2019 SCHOOLGIRL GOLD MEDALIST

CAOIMHE KINSELLA

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY BRONZE MEDALIST

ROY FARRELLY COLGAN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY BRONZE MEDALIST

LAURENCE CONNORS

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY BRONZE MEDALIST

THOMAS WARD

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY BRONZE MEDALIST

CAOLAN DEVLIN

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY SILVER MEDALIST

SEAN TYNDALL

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY SILVER MEDALIST

MICHAEL MC CARTHY

2019 EUROPEAN SCHOOLBOY GOLD MEDALIST

ADAM OLANIYA

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

ROBYN KELLY

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

AALIYAH BUTLER

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

TIEGAN FARRELL

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

DEARBHLA TINNELLY

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SILVER MEDALIST

WINNIE MC DONAGH

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR GOLD MEDALIST

CHLOE GABRIEL

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

MARTIN MC CULLOUGH

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR GOLD MEDALIST

MICHAEL DONOGHUE

2019 EUROPEAN JUNIOR BRONZE MEDALIST

TAYLOR GUINEY

2019 EUROPEAN YOUTH BRONZE MEDALIST

DAINA MOOREHOUSE

2019 EUROPEAN YOUTH BRONZE MEDALIST

LEAH GALLEN

2019 EUROPEAN YOUTH BRONZE MEDALIST

LISA O’ROURKE

2019 EUROPEAN YOUTH GOLD MEDALIST

NIAMH FAY

2019 EUROPEAN GAMES BRONZE MEDALIST

GRAINNE WALSH

2019 EUROPEAN GAMES SILVER MEDALIST

MICHAELA WALSH

2019 EUROPEAN GAMES SILVER MEDALIST

KELLIE HARRINGTON

2019 EUROPEAN MEN’S ELITE BRONZE MEDALIST

MICHAEL NEVIN

2019 EUROPEAN MEN’S ELITE BRONZE MEDALIST

REGAN BUCKLEY

2019 EUROPEAN MEN’S ELITE GOLD MEDALIST

KURT WALKER

2019 EUROPEAN U22 GOLD MEDALIST

2019 EUROPEAN ELITE WOMEN’S BRONZE MEDALIST

AMY BROADHURST

2019 EUROPEAN ELITE WOMEN’S GOLD MEDALIST

AOIFE O’ROURKE