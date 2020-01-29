Logo



‘Bad Mistake’- Jono Carroll questions Scott Quigg’s move back to Gallagher

By | on January 29, 2020 |
Headline News News
Jono Carroll [17(3)-1(0)-1] believes Scott Quigg [35(26)-2-2] may have made a bad mistake by returning to old coach Joe Gallagher ahead of the duos eagerly anticipated dust up.

The Bury native traded Manchester for LA and Gallagher for Freddie Roach in 2017, but returns ‘home’ ahead of the March 7 Manchester Arena bill topper.

‘King Kong’ doesn’t question the ability of the man who cornered Matthew Macklin to European success and was in ‘Mack The Knifes’ corner for the Felix Sturm robbery, rather suggests it’s a sign of weakness by his pending foe.

The Spain based Dublin southpaw queries the decision to make such a change before a massive cross roads fight.

“One thing I just have to question is why does he feel he has to change trainer? To me that’s weakness in the mind, that’s weakness in the head,” Carroll said.

“You change trainer before such a big fight? I know he’s going back to Joe. Joe is an amazing trainer, but at the same time, that’s weakness, in my own opinion. That might be a bad mistake mate.”

Gallagher who is of Sligo heritage trained Quigg to world title success and was in his corner for the massive pay per view fight with Carl Frampton.

Indeed, the Manchester based coach of Callum Smith, made himself public enemy #1 in Belfast by taking up a panto villain style role, particularly throughout a three day press tour.

The rivalry between the corners was just as fierce as the rivalry between the fighters who fought back in Febraury of 2016, but Gallagher was certainly not adverse to a direct Frampton snipe.

Since that PPV success the coach has admitted he felt he needed to step up and take centre stage to protect his fighter who he felt wasn’t ready to compete verbally with ‘The Jackal’.

Carroll has made the coach a talking point again as he heads into Irish action for the second time, but Gallagher hasn’t been as vocal in return.

