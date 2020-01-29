Luke Keeler vs Conor McGregor could be back on if ‘Coolhand’ claims world title

Eddie Hearn re- sparked Conor McGregor versus Luke Keeler talk.

The Matchroom promoter today confirmed he would be delighted to make a fight between the Dubliners.

Hearn pointed out ‘Coolhand’ would first have to dethrone Demetruis Andrade and win the WBO world middleweight title in Miami on Thursday, but if that happens will be more than willing to make what could be now built as a grudge match.

Hearn said: “I’d absolutely be happy to do it [make a fight between McGregor and Keeler].

“But first things first, Luke needs to win on Thursday.”

The other half of the Super Bowl week world title fight is also interested in a showdown with the former Crumlin amateur.

Andrade, who defends his middleweight title for a third time tomorrow night, has this week called out the massive UFC star.

“I always call out guys but I want Conor McGregor. I want Floyd Mayweather,” Andrade said.

“Conor McGregor, he’s a tough guy. He’s an all-around guy,” Andrade said.



Hearn has always been open about wanting to work with ‘The Notorious’. He is well aware the biggest name in MMA is big boxing money and would dance for his promoters fee.

“I’ll dance for Conor McGregor all he wants! We’re always here if Conor ever wants to work with us. I’m sure he’s doing his own thing anyway. For me when I look at fighters when I look up brands when I look at self-promoters Conor McGregor is on top of the tree. I only met him for a minute of my life so I don’t know the guy personally but I do have a huge amount of respect for him. For one, what he has done in the octagon and two, for what he’s done for his business, the way he carries himself and the way he promotes himself.”

McGregor and Keeler have previous. The Ballyfermot middleweight offered to ‘put manners’ on his fellow former Crumlin BC amateur after footage of McGregor punching an old man in a pub surfaced.

The 32-year-old world title challenger then told Irish-boxing.com the two weight UFC champ had been in touch over the phone and in angry exchanged agreed to the fight.

READ: Conor McGregor makes contact with Luke Keeler and agrees to fight

Talk died down as Keeler confirmed his Andrade shot, but with McGregor now all but certain to return to boxing the fight could be back on the agenda.

Although it has to be said clashes with Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquioa look more lucrative and likely.