World title shot next for Doheny? ‘The Power’ made mandatory for WBC champ Vargas

TJ Doheny [22(16)-1(0)] looks set to he handed the chance to become two weight world champion in his next fight.

The Portlaoise based fighter has been installed as #1 contender in the new WBC rankings and as a result has become mandatory challenger for the governing bodies champion.

Doheny is next in line for Rey Vargas [34(22)-0] and will likely challenge the 29-year-old Mexican next.

The pair haven’t been officially mandated to fight next and terms with regard when a deal has to be made before purse bids are called have yet to be revealed.

However, Doheny is the title holders new mandatory challenger and Irish-boxing.com have been lead to believe it’s just a matter before the Mexican is officially mandated to defend against the Australian based Laois puncher.

One stumbling block maybe the fact Vargas left Golden Boy to sign with PBC and Al Haymon after his last defence. PCB have deals with Fox and Showtime, ‘The Power’ on the other hand is aligned to Matchroom, who have a DAZN deal.

Vargas won the title by defeating Gavin McDonell in Mexico back in 2017 and has defended it five times since.

Upon signing for PBC Vargas said: “It’s official, I signed with PBC, thank God everything happened, we are looking for the best fights now, fights that I deserve. I’m with a promotional company with which I think I’m feeling comfortable, that is giving me the position I deserve and soon we will be back.”

PBC have WBA ‘regular’ champion Brandon Figueroa on their books, but it could be he is looking at move up to featherweight where a fight with Gary Russell Jr or even Leo Santa Cruz could be made.

If the Mexican was to jump in weight Doheny and undefeated Carlos Castro would most likely challenge for the vacant strap.

Doheny won the IBF super bantamweight world title with a brilliant win over Ryosuke Iwasa in Japan back in the Summer of 2018. After one successful defence he went in search of unified glory, but lost out to Danny Roman in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender.

He accounted for Jesus Martinez in October gone and is now firmly back on the world title trail. Doheny has been vocal about his desire to rematch with Danny Roman and the quickest route back to the undisputed hungry fighter is to regain a world title.