Katie Taylor world title defence and Dennis Hogan v Kell Brook – Promoter suggests DUBLIN double header

By | on January 21, 2020 |
Headline News News
Could a possible Dennis Hogan versus Kell Brook fight be key in finally bringing Katie Taylor back to Ireland.

DDP Sports Paul Keegan certainly seems to think it would help.

The Dublin promoter, who helped secure back to back world title shots for the Australian based Kildare fighter, suggested ‘The Hurricane’ would be interested in fighting the former welterweight world champ if something significant was on the line – and proposed Dublin as the ideal venue.

Team Brook had suggested Hogan would be an ideal gauge, as to whether their man still had it to compete at world level after suffering a number of injuries and being out of the ring for sometime.

Come through Mark DeLuca on Saturday, Febraury 8 and they suggested Hogan would immediately be on their radar. However, DDP are on the world title hunt after returning to 154lbs and claim they would only interested in Brook if he opened doors to a shot.

“We have a plan to get Dennis back to where he should be and that’s the world title. If Brook gets himself into a position for a world title eliminator then we are open to it,” Keegan told Irish-boxing.com.

Keegan also suggests that fight would give Matchroom and Eddie Hearn extra reason to promote a Katie Taylor Homecoming.

“Eddie has all the money so maybe this is his chance to do a double header with Katie title defence and Hogan vs Brook at the 3Arena, now there is an event that would give Irish boxing the rocket it needs right now.”

Hogan has always stated his desire to fight at home. The 35-year-old planned to fight Spike O’Sullivan in the 3Arena if he hadn’t have been harshly done by in his WBO world title fight with Jaime Munguia last April.

A Taylor ‘Homecoming’ is something Irish fight fans are longing for, but it just doesn’t seem to be on the agenda at present.

April and a historic Madison Square Garden bill topper with Amanda Serrano looks most likely to be next.

