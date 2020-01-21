Fabulous Five – successful opening morning for team Ireland in Strandja multi- nations

All but one of Ireland’s Strandja multi- nations participants progressed to the next round on a successful opening morning.

Ireland had six fighters out in the early session and five of them secured victory.

Michaela Walsh got Ireland off to a winning start versus the USA.

The Antrim feather beat Gutierrez Guadaloupe on points in Sofia and will be back between the ropes tomorrow to meet Spain’s Jenifer Fernandez for a place in the last eight.

Roscommon middle Aoife O’Rourke, the current European champion, made it 2 and 0 for Ireland in a points win over Sweden’s to book her ticket into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Dublin light-welter George Bates advanced to the last 16 after an impressive win over French southpaw Lounes Hamraoui who received a public warning for an infringement in the third round.

Galway super heavy Antoine O Griofa lost on points to Italy’s two-time Olympic finalist Cemente Russo.

The 2013 World Elite champion was on the floor in the second round but that was ruled a slip. However, O’Griofa’s left hook appeared to help him on his way in an engaging 91+kg clash in which both men found the target with clean shots.

In the afternoon session, Ceire Smith advanced at the expense of French flyweight Johanna Wonyou, and Cork welter Christina Desmond beat Brazil’s Beatriz Soares after a hard-punching 69kg contest.

Kiril Afanasev and Emmet Brennan box in the evening session which starts at 5pm (Irish time).

Click here for the schedule. Sofia is two hours ahead of Ireland.

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria January 20/25

January 21st

Last 32 and 16

52kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) beat Johanna Wonyou (France) Pts

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Gutierrez Guadaloupe (USA) Pts

63kg George Bates (Ireland) beat Lounes Hamraoui (France) Pts

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) beat Beatriz Soares (Brazil) Pts

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Love Holgersson (Sweden) Pts

81kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) v Stepan Hrekisl (Ukraine)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland v Victor Schelstraette (Belgium)

91+kg Antione O Griofa (Ireland) lost to Clemente Russo (Italy) Pts

January 22

Last 16

51kg Carly McNaul (Ireland) v Olena Savchuk (Italy) or Maria Gonzalez (Spain)

51kg Ceire Smith (Ireland) v Rabab Cheddar (Morocco)

57kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Carlos Rocha (Brazil)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Jenifer Fernandez (Spain)

57kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Francesco Maietta (Italy)

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) v Aneta Rygielska (Poland)

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Ireland) v Mira Potkonen (Finland)

63kg George Bates (Ireland) v Shpetin Bajoku (Kosova)

63kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland) v Paolo Di Lernia (Italy)

69kg Christina Desmond (Ireland) v Germany or USA

69kg Aidan Walsh (Ireland) v Johnson Delante (USA) or Vincenzo Mangiacapre (Italy)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Sing Negi (India) or Mateuusz Polski (Poland)

75kg Michael Nevin (Ireland) v Herbert Souza (Brazil)

January 23

Q/Final

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Flavia Figuerdo (Brazil) or Vasilena Rangelova (Bulgaria)

Irish squad

Female

51kg Ceire Smith (Cavan) and Carly McNaul (Holy Family)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s) and Amy Broadhurst (Dealgan)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea)

Male

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal) and Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s) and Wayne Kelly (Portlaoise)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) and Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield)

91kg+ Antoine O’Griofa (Celtic Eagles)

Staff

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk, JP Kinsella

Physio: Lorcan McGee

Physiologist: Damien Martin