Tyson Fury believes McGregor returning to boxing would be great for the sport

By | on January 21, 2020 |
Headline News News
Tyson Fury believes if Conor McGregor were to rematch Floyd Mayweather or fight Manny Pacquioa it would only be positive for boxing.

Before and after his UFC return and quick knockout of Donald Cerrone last Saturday night, ‘The Notorious’ was discussing making a return to boxing.

The former Crumlin amateur revealed he had held talks with the ‘Pac Man’, stated he wanted to win a world boxing title and UFC President Dana White stressed a return with Mayweather was likely in 2020.

The news prompted a mixed reaction from combat sports fans on both sides of the divide.

Boxing fans in particular haven’t taken kindly to the suggestions debating the MMA’s biggest name’s pugilist credentials.

One man who has no issue with McGregor lacing back on the gloves is Tyson Fury.

The last fighter to hold the Irish heavyweight title not only believes McGregor performed well when he fought ‘Money’ in August of 2017, but claims a repeat would only be good for the sport.

“If he wants to be a boxer, if he wants to do boxing, do it,” Fury told. “I thought he’d done quite well against Floyd Mayweather. He’d done as good as anybody else has done, really. He was catching Mayweather with some good shots.

”I think it’s great for boxing and great for combat sports,” Fury said in a recent interview with ESPN. “If McGregor fights Pacquiao or Mayweather, it creates a big show in Las Vegas. It gives people the opportunity to come out and get involved in the entertainment and action. It creates jobs for people. It brings money to Las Vegas, money to America. It brings tourism to the country. I think it’s very, very good for sports in general.”

Some boxing fans argue any fight involving McGregor would be exhibition like, more circus or event than boxing match. However, it would increase interest in boxing, particularly in Ireland. McGregor’s sparring partners would raise their profile and possibly bank balance, Crumlin BC may benefit further, any undercard fighters would gain massive exposure and it’s further proof that boxing can generate more revenue that MMA at the top end.

McGregor seems to have number of UFC options and has stated he is open to exploring them.

However, in terms of finance it seems a boxing fight would be his most lucrative next step.

