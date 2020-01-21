Jason Quigley receives massive boost ahead of ring return

Jason Quigley is back in the top 15 of the World Boxing Council’s world middleweight rankings.

The WBC’s updated list sees Quigley [17(13)-1(1)] ranked at number 15 ahead of his ring return on Thursday night.

Quigley faces Oscar Cortes [27(14) 5(4)] in a 10-round headline bout of a Thursday Night Fight Night, hosted by Golden Boy Promotions, in The Hanger at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, California.

The Donegal man, now trained by former WBO world middleweight champion Andy Lee, is aiming to make some noise in the 160lbs division after re-entering the WBC rankings.

“What’s important now in 2020 is driving on and achieving what I want to achieve,” Quigley said.

“My aim and my goal is to become the world champion. I’ve seen it in training and I’ve felt it myself, there is a change there and click of things back in place again. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Quigley had previously been in the WBC’s top five prior to a loss at the hands of Tureano Johnson in July 2018.

However, Quigley returned to winning ways last month with a third round stoppage of Abraham Cordero, also at The Hangar and is now back among the division’s contenders.

Recent Dennis Hogan defeater Jermal Charlo is the current WBC champ, with Canelo Alvarez down as the ‘Francise’ champion. Johnson was rewarded for his win over the Donegal fighter by being moved up to seven, while former Hogan and Spike O’Sullivan opponent Jaime Munguia is in at 3. Kildare’s Hogan still holds a top 15 ranking despite the fact he is moving back down to light middle.

In the co-main event, Ferdinand ‘Lucky Boy’ Kerobyan of North Hollywood, Calif. will fight against Azael ‘Turbo’ Cosio of Santa Marta, Panama in an eight-round super welterweight bout.

Mihai Nistor of Bucharest, Romania will battle Jaime ‘Zarco’ Solorio of Ensenada, Mexico in an eight-round heavyweight clash.

Gregory ‘Goyo’ Morales (10-0, 6 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will return in a six-round super bantamweight battle.

The event will be streamed live on DAZN, RingTV.com and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 10pm ET/7pm PT. The series will also be available on Pluto TV’s FIGHT Channel and regional sports networks around the nation.