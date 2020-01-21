Logo



Come and get it – Haskin believes Joyce’s pressure style will play into his hands

Former world champion Lee Haskins has identified the one key area which he feels will make the difference when he takes on David Oliver Joyce in less than two weeks’ time.

Ex-IBF bantamweight champion Haskins [36(14)-4(3)] faces Joyce [11(8)-1(1)] for the WBO European super-bantamweight title at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on February 1 – live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Olympian, Joyce is looking to bounce back following his #GoldenContract quarter-final with Leigh Wood in October, but Haskins feels that bout may have revealed a weakness about the Irishman.

Former Ryan Burnett foe Haskins said: “I’m very excited about the fight and it is another chance for me to win another title. As I’m getting older I want to see what else I can do to add to my legacy. Training has been going really good and I’m in a happy place and enjoying it again.

“After the two years out I think I needed a good break to get the hunger back. I hear David Oliver Joyce likes to come on strong and he walks on to a lot of shots, so I believe that could work in my favour.

“He got stopped in his last fight and I think he would have learnt from his stoppage, as if he’s going to continue in the professional ranks he’s definitely going to need to learn from mistakes.

“I believe my skill over the years and my knowledge really could help me in this fight, but take all that away I still believe it’s going to be a hard fight so that’s why I’ve pushed myself.”

Elsewhere on the card, a fascinating battle sees Sean McComb face Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Gary Cully takes on Joe Fitzpatrick for the BUI Irish lightweight title, unbeaten Lewis Crocker collides with John Thain, plus many more superb bouts.

