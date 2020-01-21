James Tennyson signs multi fight Matchroom deal

James Tennyson has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Matchroom.

The Belfast fighter has impressed on Matchroom and Sky Sports shows over the years but after looking so impressive and destructive since moving up to lightweight has finally secured a promotional deal.

Tennyson called time on a blossoming amateur career at 18 to pursue his dream of becoming a World Champion and has since been working with Mark Dunlop as his manager and promoter.

During that time ‘The Assassin’ won seven professional titles at three weights including the European and Commonwealth super-featherweight titles and most recently the WBA International Lightweight Title.

An impressive six-fight unbeaten streak at super-featherweight saw the hard-hitting Belfast man earn a number one ranking with the WBA before securing his first World Title shot against IBF ruler Tevin Farmer at the TD Garden in Boston in October 2018.



‘The Assassin’ made the decision to move up to lightweight after falling short in his world title bid in America and has looked sensational since.

He has certainly carried his knockout power into the new division having finished all four of his contests at the weight inside the distance.

Last time out he secured a shot at the the British 135lbs title after stopping Craig Evans in their Eliminator bout in November.

It now looks like he will challenge for that title as a Matchroom fighter.

“Both James and I are delighted to finally put pen to paper for Matchroom Boxing after impressing on all his appearances for them over the last three years,” said Mark Dunlop, Manager of Tennyson. “James has always looked up to Eddie for the wonderful opportunities he has bestowed on him in recent years.

“James is a dedicated and talented young man and will stop at nothing until he achieves his goal of becoming a World Champion. At 26 James has an incredible CV having done everything the hard way – he has built up a tremendous resilience and will to succeed and I’m excited for the next chapter of his career.”