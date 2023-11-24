WATCH entire CAMERON-TAYLOR 2 Weigh-in LIVE

It’s all over bar the fighting.

The pre-fight rituals come to an end at DCU’s Helix this afternoon as Matchroom host the weight for the massive CameronTaylor2 card.

Pound-for-pound stars Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will take to the scales and size each other up for one last time before they meet in the ring in the 3Arena and do battle for all the light welterweight marbles tomorrow night.

A stacked undercard will also weigh in. You can watch the action below:

Cameron vs. Taylor 2 headlines another huge night of boxing in Dublin, Naas Lightweight Gary Cully (16-1-0, 10 KOs) looks to get back to winning ways when he takes on Reece Mould (18-1-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Europe Title, Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title, Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round contest, Australia’s Interim WBC Featherweight World Champion Skye Nicolson (8-0) defends her crown against Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs), Manchester’s former Super-Featherweight World Title challenger Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) fights Spain’s Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) over eight rounds, Belfast’s John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin’s own Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) meet for the Celtic Featherweight crown, as fellow Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan (1-0) battles Limerick’s Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) for the Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title, while Guildford Super-Featherweight debutant Giorgio Visioli opens the show against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KO).