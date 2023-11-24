The New King of Dublin – Thomas Carty plans to cement status with KO win

Thomas Carty says he will prove he is one of the driving forces behind Dublin’s boxing revival by crashing Dan Garber to the canvas down by the Docks on Saturday night.

Dublin is attempting to move from the shadow of Belfast in terms of boxing on the fighting island of Ireland with Matchroom promoting their second show in six months in the city this Saturday.

The heavyweight is confident he can play a major role in helping the capital catch up with the capital of Irish boxing and argues he has already started to bring real spotlight to the game south of the border.

The Celtic Warrior Gym southpaw was one of the standout performers when Eddie Hearn and DAZN came to town on May 20th. Not only did he do the business in the ring, knocking out Jay McFarland to win the Celtic Title, he also attracted a big crowd and kicked off a party atmosphere in the first fight of the main broadcast.

That win helped the 27-year-old become the proud owner of a profile bigger than the majority of fighters just six fights in. Carty feels he now has a reputation of note and he plans to spread the word further on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron this weekend.

“I’m where I belong. Last time was my first time on the big stage in Dublin and now I’m where I belong,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Last time was my coming out party, just watch this one, that’s all I’ll say,” he adds before discussing his standing in Irish boxing.

“Personally, I think [I’m already a name in Dublin boxing]. I think I’m one of the driving forces of Dublin and Irish boxing now. This is my fifth Matchroom card, I can cement my status more this weekend.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 22: Thomas Carty at the Public Workout ahead of this weekends fight. 22 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

How does he plan to cement it? By taking out opponent Garber in emphatic fashion.

“Big knockout again! Massive knockout,” he responds when asked for a prediction.