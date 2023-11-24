“Me v Me” – Gary Cully aiming to reset the narrative in Dublin

A hurting Gary Cully wants to dish out the pain at the 3Arena on Saturday night.

Cully looks to bounce from a heartbreaking defeat in what was meant to be his breakout fight in the same venue on May 20 when he takes on Reece Mould on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

‘The Diva’ is determined to show he is the fighter everyone was raving about pre-his Jose Felix Jr and not the one that was shocked and stopped by the dangerous Mexican.

To do that, he plans to put on a show when he faces English champion Mould on the DAZN-broadcast, Matchroom-promoted card down by the Dublin Docklands.

The 27-year-old southpaw also wants to use the fight to get out some frustration and plans on dishing out some damage.

“I’ve got the second chance and I’ve got to make it right. I’ve got to come back and show them that I am what I say I am. It’s important to me for sure.

Dublin, Ireland – November 22: Gary Cully during todays Media Day. 22 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I want to put pain on somebody and I want to put on a performance, beat somebody down and show them I’m at the level I say I’m at,” Cully said.

The clash with the Brit is being billed as a must-win for the Sarto stylist. For Cully, the lightweight agrees to a degree, although he claims he isn’t feeling the pressure.

“I’ve got a job ahead of me. We’re going back to Dublin which is my hometown and we’re going straight back there after coming off a loss. I’m not in the winners club right now, and I believe that’s where I’m supposed to be,” adds the fighter who had been seen in some quarters as a potential 3Arena bill topper.

“There’s a bit of pressure to get back into that club obviously but I’m not feeling an ounce of pressure, this is personal and this is me versus me this time around. This is about Gary Cully getting back to where I know I’m at and showing everybody what I can do.”

Mould comes to Dublin confidently and represents a tough comeback fight for the Joe McNally-trained lightweight.

“Reece Mould, he’s tough and he’s game,” comments Cully. “He’s been around the block, 19 fights 18 wins. He’s only lost to Leigh Wood so he’s no mug. He knows what he’s doing and he’s going to come to win.