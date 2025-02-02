Two Fights Away From a World Title Shot! – John Joe Nevin Wins in Mexico

John Joe Nevin believes he is closing in on a coveted world title shot after stepping up his return over the weekend.

‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ ended five years out of the ring with a win in Jiutipec, Mexico in August and followed it up with another on Saturday last.

Fighting for the 15th time as a pro, the Olympic silver medal winner stopped Gerson Escobar Romero in one.

Speaking after the clash the 35-year-old expressed his delight at dealing with a boxer who took soon to be IBF world title challenger Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez six and suggested he is now potentially two wins away from a huge world title shot.

“I made short work of my opponent last night,” he said online.

“He went 6 rounds with [Nunez] and I did him in the first round with some good body shots and eye-catching head shots. He didn’t come out for the second. On to the next fight now. I’m still undefeated and I’m guessing maybe two or three fights for that title shot I waited all my life for.”

A world title fight appears a distant away for the West Meath man at present but Irish fans will be happy to see him active. They will also be aware if given an opportunity to put himself in world title frame he has the natural talent to produce a performance.