‘Heartbroken Conrad Cummings RETIRES From Boxing

Conrad Cummings has hung up the gloves just weeks before he was due to come back.

The ever-entertaining middleweight had recently teamed up with Kieran Farrell and was set to fight for the first time since November 2019 on the MHD XI card in the Europa on November 13.

Discussing that proposed Coalisland fighter revealed he was ‘buzzing to be back’ and ready to write what he felt would be a more fitting final chapter to his career.

However, the next chapter of the Cummings story won’t have any in-ring action in it, as the Tyrone favourite has elected to call it a day.

‘Mr Dynamite’ makes the decision on medical grounds, heeding the doctors ‘one more fight could be one too many’ advice.

The 30-year-old with a young family revealed his decision via a statement online.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to make this announcement that my boxing career inside of the ring is over. I have just finished my training camp for my 23rd professional fight, I’m in the best shape I’ve been in years and I’m ready to go, however after my medical report was examined one more fight potentially could be too many. I am fine but I will not be risking my health,” he said before reflecting on a positive boxing journey.

“Boxing has taken me all over the world, from the streets of Coalisland to the bright lights of the Barclay Center Brooklyn New-York! I am heartbroken but looking back to where it all started for myself as a chubby 9 year old boy at the Clonoe amateur boxing club, to Holy Trinity Belfast lifting 5 Irish Titles through both clubs, to living in Dublin with the Irish High performance team boxing team, travelling around the world and winning International Gold medals at numerous tournaments, travelling the world with the World Series Of Boxing and the Mexico Guerreros, before finally turning professional back in 2014. Then living/training in London, Manchester, Belfast and my final stop of Carrickfergus.It has been unbelievable. I’ve dreamed of the life I lived.”

The fighter, who at different stages was trained by Shane McGuigan and Jamie Moore and promoted by Cyclone and MTK, twice won the WBO European ranking title and was involved in highly entertaining domestic clashes with Luke Keeler [twice] and Alfredo Meli. He finishes with a record 17 wins four defeats and a draw.

The middle always showed real heart in the ring and wore it on his sleeve out of the squared circle. As an amateur, he secured domestic titles at various levels and age groups and recorded a famous WSB over Carlos Banteur, the Cuban Olympic silver medallist.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish Conrad well in retirement and thank him for the access and entertainment over his career.