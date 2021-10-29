Caoimhin Agyarko Signs With Matchroom

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] has crossed the big British promotional divide leaving Queensbury Promotions to sign with Matchroom.

The exciting Belfast middleweight prospect today confirmed he has signed a ‘long term’ promotional deal with Matchroom and will work with Eddie Hearn and fight on DAZN moving forward.

⚫⚡@caoimhinagyarko pens promotional deal with Matchroom 🤝



‘Black Thunder’ harbours dreams of becoming Ireland’s first ever black World Champion and the 24-year-old former Holy Trinity amateur standout has put together a team he believes will help him achieve his goals after signing a management deal with STN Sports in September.

Up and until this stage Agyarko’s career was guided by Frank Warren and he worked his way to 9-0 fighting on BT Sports.

There was rumour ‘Black Thunder’, who found it hard to secure step-up opponents over the last year, wanted a ‘fight once a year Belfast’ clause placed in his contract – and hometown action was at the forefront when it was confirmed the 160lbs fighter had employed STN Sports to manage him.

Matchroom have Belfast names and former European Champions Tommy McCarthy and James Tennyson on their books as well as Irish sporting great Katie Taylor. They also have Belfast previous running shows with Paul McCloskey, Carl Frampton. and Ryan Burnett in the city over the years, but have been missing from the capital of Irish boxing since 2017.

Speaking previously Hearn hinted at a 2021 return but recent defeats to Tennyson and McCarthy seemed to have put a spanner in the works.

Conformation as to when Agyarko will make his DAZN and Matchroom debut isn’t forthcoming but Irish-boxing.com understands December 11 in Liverpool on a card topped by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn is likely.