‘Buzzing’ Conrad Cummings Discusses Ring Return

Conrad Cummings [17(7)-4(1)-1] believes he is about to write the best chapter of his storied career.

Determined not to let the defeats of 2019 bring a sad ending to his fight story ‘Dynamite’ has confirmed he will fight on.

The Tyrone fighter recently revealed he has teamed up with manager and promoter Kieran Farrell and since confirmed a first fight date since November 2019.

The 30-year-old will trade leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on the MHD XI card in the Europa on November 13.

There is real interest surrounding the return and that fight but Cummings goes into the bout free of pressure and as a result confident the best period of his career awaits.

‘I’m buzzing to be back.

“I didn’t want to let 2019 a bad year in and out of the ring define my career,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I feel fantastic now, no pressure, no expectations, I believe this could be the best chapters of my career.”

It’s not quite a comeback as Cumming’s never officially hung them up but there were questions with regard to whether or not he would fight again after defeats to Luke Keeler and Danny Dignam.

During his period out the Coal Island favourite revealed after that second defeat to Keeler he hit a period of depression, which affected him going into the Danny Dignum meeting.

They were dark times he had to work hard to come through and now he is on the other side he is eager to ring walk again.

“I’ve worked hard behind closed doors in more than one way to make this happen and I can’t wait to make the ring walk again. I’m back,” he adds before revealing the pandemic was a blessing for him rather than a hindrance.

“Technically I hadn’t ever retired, however, it definitely looked that way at one stage, to be honest. I was taking time to clear my head and get my shit together in my personal life. The pandemic was beneficial for me, as it put the world on hold and time for me to reassess everything.”

Cummings said he returns happy and with his priorities right.

“I have a daughter now, my priorities are in line. I’m fit healthy, and excited to be getting another opportunity at my career, grateful in fact.”

The former WBO middleweight European ranking title holder has worked with Cyclone and MTK previously and has now teamed up with former fighter Farrell. He didn’t go into details as to what the former John Breen trained Farrell’s plan is, more content just to focus on enjoying next months bout, but is excited about the link up.

“Kieran contacted back in March interesting in signing me. I wasn’t ready to come just then, then he messaged me again about 6-8 weeks ago and said he was flying over, we met and had a long chat. I’m buzzing to have signed with him, he is eager and doing good things for his fighters,

“For now it’s get back to winning ways and performing one fight at a time.”

Cummings fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on the Mark Dunlop Europa show that also plays host to fights for Colm Murphy, Matthew Fitzsimon, Tony Nellins, Nick Campbell, and Conor Cooke – and he is excited to experience fighting again.

“November 13th will be an exciting night for me, getting another chance when it looked like there would be no return. I’m buzzing!!

Conrad Cummings is back!”