British Star Adim Azim Turns Down Offer to Fight Two Irish Boxers on Massive Eubank-Benn Bill

Adam Azim turned down the chance to fight two Irish fighters on the massive Eubank–Benn bill claims Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom CEO claims the Shane McGuigan-trained star name rebuffed lucrative offers to fight Dublin’s Pierce O’Leary as well as Belfast’s Sean McComb.

Hearn indicated Turki Alalshikh removed him from the proposed April 26 card after becoming frustrated that Boxxer and Ben Shalom had turned down numerous potential opponents after a planned fight with Montana Love fell through.

Two of those opponents were ‘Big Bang’ and ‘The Public Nuisance’.

“Adam Azim turned down Sean McComb and Pierce O’Leary for the Eubank Benn card”- said Hearn.

Interestingly enough the Irish pair were also linked and rumour suggests they did discuss trading leather on a card that will capture the attention of the boxing world.

Both would welcome an Azim clash and the chance to beat a name that is not yet the finished article.

Missing out on the clash would hurt O’Leary less as he has a European title fight with Jon Fernandez in his back pocket.

McComb on the other hand has been left frustrated by a lack of willingness to fight among his peers post his very controversial defeat to Arnold Barboz Jr.