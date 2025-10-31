The Dream Turns One – Charles McDonagh Ready to Mark First Year as a Pro in Style

Charles McDonagh celebrates his first full year as a professional fighter this weekend — and he plans to mark it in style.

The young prospect steps into the ring for the fourth time on Sunday when he populates the ‘Thriller at the Mill’ bill in Newtownabbey.

The bout all but rounds off his 12 months as a pro and what he feels has been a strong debut year in the paid ranks.

“It’s went well,” McDonagh reflected when speaking ti Irish-boxing.com. “I’ve had a busy enough year, coming to my fourth fight on Sunday. I definitely feel I’ve fitted right into the pro game, facing tough opponents and ticking off the boxes.”

Having made the transition from amateur of note to pro prospect, ‘The Dream’ believes he’s building the right way — and at the right pace.

“I feel like I’m moving in the right direction, one fight at a time,” he said. “We’re stepping up and aiming to get a few six-rounders under my belt — then we’ll go from there.”

In the current climate moving into year two and particularly past five fights brings talks of domestic action. McDonagh forsees all Irish action in his future but is when down to his team.

“There are some good fighters in Ireland,” he acknowledged. “First I’ll get a few six-rounders done, then sit down with my manager and plan out what route we’ll go.”

Before that, though, there’s business to take care of this weekend — and McDonagh expects a solid test from Kasey Bardnum.

“I’m expecting my opponent to be awkward and tough, the same as most of the opponents so far,” he admitted. “It’s another good test for me.”

“We’ve been in the gym working on everything, nothing specific,” he adds. “Just expect an exciting performance.”

While his focus remains on development, the confident stylist also wants to put on a show.

“I want to bank four rounds under my belt — if a stoppage comes, it comes — but I’ll be looking to put a show on with my skill and punch selection.”