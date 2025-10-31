‘Black, Blue, or Cut — I’m Winning ‘ – Dave Ryan Promises Victory and War

David Ryan says fans should buckle up for fireworks when he steps into the ring on Saturday night, promising nothing short of all-out war on a big Queensberry card.

The Shannon fighter takes on unbeaten Khaleel Majid on the undercard of the Bradley Rea – Lyndon Arthur bill at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, live on DAZN.

For Ryan, it’s not just another fight — it’s the biggest stage of his career, a massive opportunity and a moment he’s determined to make count.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “It’s a life-changing opportunity, and I can’t wait. The performances I’ve been putting in training — I’m having a war here on Saturday night. I don’t care what way this fight starts, but I’m ending up with my hands raised. I don’t care if I’m black, blue, cut, or upside down — I’m winning Saturday night.”

The Shaun Kelly-trained fighter is well aware of the challenge in front of him. Majid is a talented and unbeaten fighter, comes with plenty of confidence and momentum. But the Treaty fighter believes his pressure, toughness, and relentlessness can break anyone.

“Oh yeah, I can expose a lot,” he said of his opponent. “He probably thinks he can do the same, so it’s going to be a 50-50 fight. The way I fight, I’m just going to come forward and he’s going to come forward. May the best man win.”

The IGB boxer’s reputation as one of Ireland’s most entertaining battlers was forged in wars like his clash with Tony McGlynn — and he’s expecting more of the same this weekend. “I can box, but in situations like that, the boxing just goes out the window, and I just want to have a fight,” he admitted. “This is the kind of fight I love.”

While Saturday’s contest could lead to a breakthrough, the former Kickboxing standout insists his focus is simple: win, entertain, and show he belongs at this level. “You’d be silly to say no to a fight like this,” he said. “You’d be gutted watching someone else beat him on TV knowing you could’ve done it. So I’m taking it with both hands.”

“It’s a massive chance,” he said. “A win here could change my career completely. Everyone tuning in — it’s going to be a war.”