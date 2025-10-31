INTRODUCING – Oisin Dunlop

Boxing is neither sport nor business for Oisin Dunlop – it’s his life.

So this weekend’s fight on the ‘Thriller at the Mill’ card promoted by MHD is more than just a debut.

Dunlop realizes a boyhood dream in Newtownabbey on Sunday night and begins a journey that represents more than just a career for the emerging talent.

“Boxing means everything to me,” he explains.

“It’s more than just a sport, it’s been part of my life since I can remember. It’s shaped who I am. This weekend is massive.”

There is an element of ambition being met for the Belfast Kronk graduate, but his debut also represents a beginning.

“It’s the start of what I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid. It’s the first page of the next chapter, and I’m going to make it count.

“Honestly, the buzz is unreal. I’ve been around boxing my whole life, but knowing this one’s the start of my professional journey just hits different. I’m very excited. I’ve worked for this since I was a kid, and now it’s finally here. I just can’t wait to get in there and show what I can do.”

Sunday doesn’t represent the first time the IGB boxer has traded leather; Dunlop has plenty of amateur experience on his CV. However, when dreaming about becoming a boxer as a child, he was never in a vest. There is something special about the pros for the Belfast man.

“I’ve been in boxing since I was three,” he adds. “So I’ve always known this is where I wanted to be – the pros. The amateurs were never really the dream for me, I respect that route, but my goal’s always been world titles. I feel ready, mentally and physically, and my team believes the time is right. There’s no point waiting when you’re prepared to make a statement now,” he continues before expanding on that world title ambition.

“Short term, it’s all about learning and improving with every fight. I want to stay active, gain experience, and make sure each performance is better than the last. Long term, it’s simple: I want to become a world champion. That’s the dream I’ve chased my whole life, and every fight is a step toward that.”

The Diamond starts against Conor Meanwell on the MHD show is planning to sparkle.

“Fans can expect excitement. I’m not here to coast through fights – I want to entertain and make people remember my name. I’ll bring skill, aggression and heart every time I step into the ring no matter where or who I’m fighting,” he says before once again reverting to fan mode.

“[Preparing for the fight] was surreal, to be honest. I’ve always pictured how my first ring walk would look and feel. Picking the song, the colours, the gear. Once that music hits and I start that walk, that’s when everything becomes real and it’ll be time to do the job.”