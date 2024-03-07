Chantelle Cameron hits out at Katie Taylor as she gives NEW Trilogy update

Chantelle Cameron isn’t giving up on fighting Katie Taylor at the 3Arena on May 25 – and says if the trilogy doesn’t happen early this summer the blame will lay at the feet of Matchroom and Team Taylor.

A third installment of the modern-day classic has always been the goal for Matchroom and Team Taylor – and is certainly the clash the two-weight undisputed champion wants – and it was all systems go rubber match up until very recently.

However, hopes of a third consecutive fight between the pound-for-pound punchers were dented when, former Champion ,Cameron took to social media earlier this week to bemoan the fact Team Taylor had elected to go another route on May 25.

The Northampton native accused the Irish Icon of ducking her in favour of a routine mandatory defence.

In what looks like a last-gasp move to get the fight made for May, Cameron raised her voice again today. This time the former Team GB boxer says broadcasters DAZN still want the fight to take place in May but claims Hearn and Matchroom don’t want it next.

Speaking online Camerons said: “As of this morning MR+ DAZN want to do the trilogy so there is only 1 party holding it up. First fight I was called out by Katie Taylor and agreed to terms within 48 hours. Let’s make this as simple as we did then.I am ready to sign the deal now Eddie Hearn.”

Speaking on instagram she went into further detail claiming she refused but then accepted a reduced purse to make the fight happen.

Irish-boxing.com understands that Matchroom now like the idea of a May 25 mandatory defence and a late summer stadium fight with Cameron.

It’s also been suggested that Cameron’s next fight will be her last with Matchroom, so Eddie Hearn and co are wary of the trilogy next because if the English fighter wins she could walk to a new promoter with all the belts.