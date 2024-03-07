Point deductions prove costly as Aidan Walsh exits Olympic Qualifiers

The path to Paris has been temporarily blocked for an unfortunate Aidan Walsh.

The Belfast fighter gave it his all but ultimately exited the first Olympic Qualifier today, meaning he won’t be able to qualify in Italy this week.

Two points deducted in the second round did for the Holy Family man – and despite his best efforts to get a stoppage in the last ,he eventually lost out on points.

Brazil’s Wanderson de Oliveira, who was aggressive and impressive in equal measure, took the first round, but the second round was scored in Walsh’s favour, although the points deductions meant he went into the last trailing. The Madator turned bull and went for it, but he couldn’t turn the fight around and the World medal winner wanders into the last 16 at Walsh’s expense.

Olympic bronze medal winner, Walsh’s focus will now turn to the May qualifier in Thailand, although with Dean Walsh and Eugene McKeveer an option at the weight, securing selection may be his first target.

Walsh was the only Irish fighter in action on Thursday. The result means Martin McDonagh remains the only Irish fighter in the last 16 with Daina Moorehouse, Grainne Walsh, Jude Gallagher and Kelyn Cassidy looking to join him over the coming days.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin