Promoter backs ‘overlooked’ Aaron McKenna to make Prizefighter noise

Those still sleeping on Aaron McKenna are set for a rude awakening when he wins the revamped Prizefighter claims a confident Mick Hennessy.

‘The Silencer’ has been handed the opportunity to make some serious noise after being added to Matchroom’s new and improved Prizefighter lineup.

His promoter, Hennessy believes the eight-man tournament, which has been relocated to Japan and no longer plays out over one night, has come at the right time for the former underage Irish amateur standout.

In fact, he is confident McKenna will Prizefighter outright to claim the $1 million prize to change his life and career for the better.

“This tournament couldn’t come at a better time. I looked at the tournament, looked at the line up, and instantly thought Aaron McKenna is going to win this tournament,” Hennessy said.

McKenna has gone 18 fights unbeaten and picked up the WBC Youth World title along the way. The 24-year-old, who turned over as a teen, has impressed and has long since been earmarked as one to watch out for.

Still, Hennessy feels he hasn’t received the attention he deserves, although he thinks that will all change due to Prizefighter.

“I feel like he gets overlooked a little bit. This is a young lad who was a world amateur champion, he won titles coming through the ranks as a junior and a youth. He’s got an incredible record, he’s done it the hard way. He’s trained a Freddie Roach’s gym, Robert Garcia’s gym, he’s sparred with every great fighter you can think of, so he’s really done it the hard way.”