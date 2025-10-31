“Huge in Galway, Kerry or Boston” – Thomas O’Toole Open to Kevin Cronin Irish Title Fight

It’s big in multiple venues and doable at several weights. That’s how Thomas O’Toole sees a fight with Kevin Cronin.

Possibly more importantly, it’s a match-up he is willing to make.

The Galway native looks to move to 15-0 when he trades leather with Ismael Ocles in Boston on Saturday night and is hoping to start making world moves if successful.

However, a battle with Kingdom Warrior, Cronin, has always appealed and remains attractive as the Kerry native is now Irish Champion.

If it one that could be done, ‘The Kid’ believes it would attract attention.

“I’d be happy to step up to light heavy and challenge him for the Irish title,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“Or maybe we could fight for the super middleweight title. That’s a huge fight in Galway Kerry or even Boston,” he adds before stressing there has never been any bad blood between the pair.

“Never had beef with Kevin, I just knew it was a fight that could be made.”

As a veteran of five all-Irish fights, Cronin has proved he is open to all comers and all manner of challenges. He did suggest he wants opportunities beyond the domestic after he won the Irish title in October.

However, O’Toole’s profile would provide the Munster man with an opportunity to improve his ranking and may appeal accrodingly.