Matchroom Mistake – Ray Moylette says he’s the vulture not the prey

Ray Moylette [12(5)-1(0)] predicts Dalton Smith [9-(7)0] will no longer be seen as ‘one of the best prospects in world boxing’ once this weekend is done.

The Mayo favourite takes on the much-fancied English light welterweight on the undercard of Kio Martinez and Josh Warrington’s featherweight world title fight in Leeds on Saturday.

The fight has been billed as a breakout bout for a fighter with star potential.

However, the former Irish amateur standout doesn’t see it that way and told Eddie Hearn he will ruin his big Smith plans by upsetting the odds live on DAZN.

“You said he’s the best prospect in world boxing but I’m ready to change that on Saturday night,” Moylette said at the final press conference.

The Pascal Collins trained Connaught favourite is aware he has been brought in as a handpicked ‘opponent,’ a relative name potentially ripe for the taking due to the fact he has found one round in three years.

However, Moylette claims he is the vulture and not the prey in this case. The World Youth and European Championship gold medal winner revealed he had a number of offers from fighters of note over the last few years but turned them down.

The Islandeady man admits they were fights he didn’t think he could win, which isn’t the case this time around.

“I’m here as an opponent for Dalton, on paper. In reality, I’ve won the lotto when I got the opportunity to fight him; I was expecting to get a much harder fight on one of your shows. I’m delighted that ye’ve given me the opportunity as an opponent. I’m not really the opponent at the end of the day; I’m coming off the couch, ready to take over.

Leeds, UK: Dalton Smith and Ray Moylette Weigh In ahead of their WBC International Silver Super Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 25 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Ray Moylette

“I was offered three or four fights with other matchmakers. I know my abilities, my levels, and I know my limits. I didn’t take those fights. I’d rather have stayed on the sideline, and pretend I could blame Covid, blame this. I knew I wasn’t able to beat those lads. That’s the truth,” he adds before pointing out Smith isn’t the only one with pedigree.

“I’ve travelled the world with the Irish team,” said Moylette, 12-1 in his pro career.

“I was a top amateur as well, as Dalton was. I’ve been around the boxing game for a long time. I’ve been in the ring – no offence to Dalton – with better lads than him. I’ve beat better lads than him.”

Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing