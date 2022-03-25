Watch Thomas Carty beat Anthony Joshua in gladiatorial battle

All that was missing was the uniquely toned referee’s ‘Gladiators Ready’ call to arms.

Two finely tuned athletes battling it out in a game reminiscent of ‘Dual’, Anthony Joshua and Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] brought back memories of the 90’s TV show, Gladiators yesterday.

The Dubliner is currently over in Loughborough University – a place Kieran Molloy calls home during camp – training alongside the former unified heavyweight champion of the world.

‘The Bomber’ has worked with the heavyweight previously and seems to be the go-to man when it comes to Oleksandr Usyk sparring.

Carty didn’t quite have to mimic the fighter Joshua is set to rematch in June yesterday, as he battled the Olympic gold medal winner outside the squared circle.

Watch for yourself below:

Fun aside, the Pascal Collins trained fighter will have to get down to some serious work with a fighter determined to win back his world titles. It should prove great learning sparring for the young pro, and he will also benefit from being around the elite level environment Joshua demands.

Carty, who was last seen in the ring stopping Michal Boloz on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s heartbreaking last gasp defeat to Leigh Wood, has also been a sparring partner for his now manager Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and Lawerence Okolie.

The Dub has set himself an Irish title target and wants to be the first man to hold the strap since Tyson Fury.